USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance.

Damage Controlman Fireman Khaaliq Parker assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), attaches a firefighting hose to a portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump in order to recirculate water before conducting maintenance in the hangar bay, June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)