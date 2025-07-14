Damage Controlman Fireman Khaaliq Parker assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), attaches a firefighting hose to a portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump in order to recirculate water before conducting maintenance in the hangar bay, June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9179845
|VIRIN:
|250630-N-GN902-1005
|Resolution:
|3286x2187
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.