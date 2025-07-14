USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Salvador Fierro assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, starts up portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump, during maintenance in the hangar bay, June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)