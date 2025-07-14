Damage Controlman Fireman Andre Hemmings assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), cycles water in recirculation with a portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump while conducting maintenance in the hangar bay June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
This work, USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.