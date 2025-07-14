USS Essex Damage Controlman conduct P100 pump maintenance.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Andre Hemmings assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), cycles water in recirculation with a portable firefighting equipment (P100) pump while conducting maintenance in the hangar bay June 30, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)