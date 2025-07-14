U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu, a combat videographer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, repels down a cliff during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2025. The course is designed to sharpen Marines' ability to operate effectively in harsh, unfamiliar terrain, preparing them to confront adversaries in any environment, ensuring they remain agile and combat-ready in the face of evolving threats. Vu is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)