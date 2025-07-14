U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald LeDoux, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, repels down a cliff during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2025. The course is designed to sharpen Marines' ability to operate effectively in harsh, unfamiliar terrain, preparing them to confront adversaries in any environment, ensuring they remain agile and combat-ready in the face of evolving threats. LeDoux is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)