U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Allen, a combat videographer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, repels down a cliff during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2025. The course is designed to sharpen Marines' ability to operate effectively in harsh, unfamiliar terrain, preparing them to confront adversaries in any environment, ensuring they remain agile and combat-ready in the face of evolving threats. Allen is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9179815
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-ER396-1352
|Resolution:
|5161x7737
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
