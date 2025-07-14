Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course [Image 15 of 21]

    U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Marine Logistics Group repels down a cliff during a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2025. The course is designed to sharpen Marines' ability to operate effectively in harsh, unfamiliar terrain, preparing them to confront adversaries in any environment, ensuring they remain agile and combat-ready in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:50
    Photo ID: 9179812
    VIRIN: 250624-M-ER396-1344
    Resolution: 7192x4797
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marines with CLR-37 Conduct Basic Jungle Skills Course [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle
    3rd MLG
    Japan

