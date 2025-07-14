Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 436th Contracting Squadron brief honorary commanders on their roles and processes during an honorary commander tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2025. Honorary commanders toured different squadrons within the 436th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of how each unit enables the global mobility mission at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)