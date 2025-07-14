Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Guest, left, 436th Force Support Squadron readiness and plans mortuary technician, demonstrates the use of a Babington burner during an honorary commander tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2025. Honorary commanders toured different squadrons within the 436th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of how each unit enables the global mobility mission at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9179289
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-NO318-1632
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
