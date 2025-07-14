Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacoby West, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team member, and Airman 1st Class Dylan Franklin, right, 436th SFS Phoenix Raven team member, demonstrate baton work during an honorary commander tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2025. Honorary commanders toured different squadrons within the 436th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of how each unit enables the global mobility mission at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)