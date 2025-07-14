Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG [Image 13 of 13]

    Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacoby West, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team member, and Airman 1st Class Dylan Franklin, right, 436th SFS Phoenix Raven team member, demonstrate baton work during an honorary commander tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2025. Honorary commanders toured different squadrons within the 436th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of how each unit enables the global mobility mission at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9179294
    VIRIN: 250709-F-NO318-1728
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

