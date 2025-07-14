Behind the scenes: Honorary commanders tour the 436th MSG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mario Flores, 436th Force Support Squadron readiness and plans mortuary technician, explains the importance of training realism and the process for bringing the fallen home during an honorary commander tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2025. Honorary commanders toured different squadrons within the 436th Mission Support Group to gain a deeper understanding of how each unit enables the global mobility mission at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)