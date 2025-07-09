Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-SW048-1051 NORFOLK, Va. (July 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, renders a salute to Capt. Daniel Prochazka, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, July 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)