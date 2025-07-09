Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250711-N-SW048-1019 NORFOLK, Va. (July 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), renders a salute to sideboys in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, July 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

