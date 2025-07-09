Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-SW048-1019 NORFOLK, Va. (July 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), renders a salute to sideboys in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, July 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)