250711-N-JJ537-1179 Norfolk, Va. (July 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), center, is presented with a gift in the chief's mess during a farewell ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircarft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, July 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)