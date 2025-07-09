Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-JJ537-1106 Norfolk, Va. (July 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Samira McBride, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), speaks at her farewell ceremony for USS Harry S. Truman in the chiefs mess aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, July 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)