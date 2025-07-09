Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recognized on April 17, 2025, during the ID-Europe Garrison Leader Working Group, Maj. Joshua Greene received the Coach of the Year honor for his transformative work in Army soccer and community engagement across Europe. The award, presented by Mr. Tommy R. Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Carbone, highlighted Maj. Greene’s impact as Head Coach for All-Army Soccer and USAG Wiesbaden.