Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Recognized on April 17, 2025, during the ID-Europe Garrison Leader Working Group, Maj. Joshua Greene received the Coach of the Year honor for his transformative work in Army soccer and community engagement across Europe. The award, presented by Mr. Tommy R. Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Carbone, highlighted Maj. Greene’s impact as Head Coach for All-Army Soccer and USAG Wiesbaden.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9178551
    VIRIN: 250717-A-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 969x646
    Size: 122.04 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations
    Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download