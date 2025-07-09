Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

Courtesy Photo | During the Fort Bliss Garrison Quarterly Awards Ceremony and Town Hall on April 23,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the Fort Bliss Garrison Quarterly Awards Ceremony and Town Hall on April 23, 2025, 1st Lt. Keysh Mejias-Martinez was honored for her unparalleled achievements in distance running and community leadership. Surrounded by installation leaders including Col. Brendan Gallagher and Lt. Col. Robert Widmyer, 1st Lt. Martinez received her award in recognition of her championship-level athletic performance and unwavering dedication. see less | View Image Page

After a five-year hiatus, the United States Army proudly celebrated the 2024 Army Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year recipients, recognizing these outstanding individuals at local garrison ceremonies across the globe. These prestigious awards honor Soldier-Athletes and coaches from the Active Duty, Reserve Component, and National Guard who demonstrate exceptional sportsmanship, leadership, and integrity on and off the field.



Nominees were evaluated through a rigorous selection process that considered athletic or coaching performance, military accomplishments, awards, and community service contributions across garrison intramurals, varsity sports, and All-Army competitions.



Female Athlete of the Year: 1st Lt. Keysh Mejias-Martinez-Fort Bliss, Texas



As a competitive runner, Martinez claimed first place in every garrison event she entered, including the Commander’s Cup 5K, 10K, Ten-Miler, Fort Bliss Half Marathon, and St. Paddy’s 8K. Serving as Team Captain for the Fort Bliss Army Ten-Miler Team, she led the team to a remarkable third-place finish in the 2024 race.



Her leadership extended beyond the track — Martinez actively supported morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR) events, volunteering regularly and fostering a community of health and resilience within the installation. Her service reflects a deep commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and character.



Male Athlete of the Year: 1st Lt. Faleniko Spino-Schofield Barracks, Hawaii



In 2024, Spino captained the All-Armed Forces Rugby Team to victory at the inaugural Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) rugby championship, overcoming a dominant French team. He also led the All-Army Team to its tenth consecutive Armed Forces Championship, earning a spot on the all-tournament team. His competitive excellence continued with an MVP performance during an international exhibition match against the British Army and Royal Air Force.



Beyond sports, Spino’s deployment with Pacific Pathways and service with the Security Force Assistance Brigade showcased his military professionalism. He also demonstrated exceptional civic responsibility, coaching youth soccer, organizing clothing drives for underserved populations, and self-funding travel to represent U.S. military sports abroad.



Coach of the Year: Maj. Joshua Greene-Wiesbaden, Germany



In 2024, Greene guided teams to a silver medal at the Armed Forces Soccer Tournament and a third-place finish in the European Defenders Cup (EDC). His strategic leadership extended to organizing multinational matches between U.S. and German Armed Forces and building bridges with civilian clubs to strengthen NATO partnerships through sport.



Greene’s commitment included coaching engagements in Lisbon and Mallorca, spearheading women’s team development, and dedicating over 100 hours to youth and adult soccer programs in Europe and the United States. His coaching philosophy — centered on health, teamwork, and leadership — has inspired athletes and future coaches alike.



The IMCOM HQ Sports Fitness and Aquatics Team congratulates all nominees and recipients of the 2024 Athlete and Coach of the Year Awards. These distinguished individuals exemplify the highest standards of athletic achievement, military excellence, and service-driven leadership, inspiring Soldiers and communities around the world.