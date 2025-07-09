Honoring Excellence: 2024 U.S. Army Athlete and Coach of the Year Presentations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the Fort Bliss Garrison Quarterly Awards Ceremony and Town Hall on April 23, 2025, 1st Lt. Keysh Mejias-Martinez was honored for her unparalleled achievements in distance running and community leadership. Surrounded by installation leaders including Col. Brendan Gallagher and Lt. Col. Robert Widmyer, 1st Lt. Martinez received her award in recognition of her championship-level athletic performance and unwavering dedication.