SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth thanks Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officers before his departure from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The HCSO played a crucial role in providing security and facilitating transportation for the Secretary of Defense during his visit to Tampa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)