U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sean Farrell, U.S. Special Operations Command, Deputy commanding general, greets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth before his departure from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The Secretary of Defense plays a crucial role in overseeing military operations and ensuring the readiness and lethality of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9178434
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-DE541-1060
|Resolution:
|6745x4497
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.