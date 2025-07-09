Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure [Image 7 of 12]

    SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sean Farrell, U.S. Special Operations Command, Deputy commanding general, greets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth before his departure from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The Secretary of Defense plays a crucial role in overseeing military operations and ensuring the readiness and lethality of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 09:18
    Photo ID: 9178434
    VIRIN: 250712-F-DE541-1060
    Resolution: 6745x4497
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Special Operations Command
    SECDEFHegseth
    SECDEF
    U.S. Air Force

