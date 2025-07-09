SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, greets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth before his departure from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The Secretary of Defense plays a crucial role in overseeing military operations and ensuring the readiness and lethality of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)