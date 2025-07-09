SecDef thanks MacDill leaders, HCSO officers before departure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing salute the U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his departure from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The U.S. Secretary of Defense is a key advisor to the President, and ensures readiness across all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly )