Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, center, poses for a photo with 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Airmen following the conclusion of his Q&A panel as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)