Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rusty Litterer, right, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire protection specialist, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, after touring the CMSAF around Manda Bay as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|07.11.2025
|07.14.2025 04:57
|9178134
|250712-Z-AJ782-3022
|2875x4321
|2.15 MB
|KE
|2
|0
