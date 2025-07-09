Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Perez, right, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Cyber Systems Operations specialist, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, after receiving his coin as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)