Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen [Image 18 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

    KENYA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers questions from 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Airmen during a Q&A panel as part of a visit by the CMSAF at Manda Bay, Kenya, July 12, 2025. The visit allowed the CMSAF to engage directly with Airmen across East Africa, addressing their concerns and recognizing their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9178133
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-AJ782-2677
    Resolution: 4984x3316
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    475th EABS
    Africa
    USAFE
    CMSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download