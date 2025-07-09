Partnership fuels Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aaron Semrau, left, UGL aircraft refueler, tests the fuel before refueling an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint with Tech. Sgt. Tim Andrews, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, June 10, 2025. The test ensures that the fuel is free of water and other particulates that could damage aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)