Partnership fuels Talon Shield

Staff Sgt. Kevin Keiter, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management, pulls a hose from a refueling truck at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, June 10, 2025. The truck has capabilities for testing the fuel as well as pumping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)