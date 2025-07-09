Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership fuels Talon Shield [Image 5 of 8]

    Partnership fuels Talon Shield

    RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Aaron Semrau, left, UGL aircraft refueler, tests the fuel before refueling an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint with 55th and 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management Airmen at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, June 10, 2025. The test ensures that the fuel is free of water and other particulates that could damage aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9177861
    VIRIN: 250710-F-XK483-1013
    Resolution: 3219x4024
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
