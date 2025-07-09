Partnership fuels Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force fuels management Airmen and UGL contractor prepare to refuel an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, June 10, 2025. The truck has capabilities for testing the fuel as well as pumping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)