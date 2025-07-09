Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9177676
    VIRIN: 250713-N-ND136-1106
    Resolution: 3700x2775
    Size: 797.51 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Chapel Service
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Chapel Service
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Damage Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download