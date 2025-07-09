USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief

SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Bryan Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives a navigation brief, July 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 19:47
|Photo ID:
|9177678
|VIRIN:
|250713-N-PO081-1006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
