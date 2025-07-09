Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Bryan Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives a navigation brief, July 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9177678
    VIRIN: 250713-N-PO081-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navigation
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

