    USS Theodore Roosevelt Chapel Service [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Chapel Service

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Eric Melvin, from Pensacola, Fla., offers bibles to Sailors during a religious service in the chapel of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9177675
    VIRIN: 250713-N-BR246-1026
    Resolution: 6985x4989
    Size: 782.96 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
