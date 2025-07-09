USS Theodore Roosevelt Chapel Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Eric Melvin, from Pensacola, Fla., offers bibles to Sailors during a religious service in the chapel of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 13, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)