Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Entine, Air Combat Command Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force commander, prepares to conduct post-flight inspections during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC 2025, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)