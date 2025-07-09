Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon taxis on the flightline during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Eglin Air Force Base
    INDOPACOM
    PACAF
    F-16
    REFORPAC25

