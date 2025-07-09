Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon taxis on the flightline during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|07.12.2025
|07.13.2025 19:36
|9177668
|250712-F-CX880-1671
|3177x2118
|2.35 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|8
|0
