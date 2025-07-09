Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon parks on the flightline during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC 2025, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9177669
    VIRIN: 250712-F-CX880-1833
    Resolution: 3484x2323
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025
    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025
    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025
    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025
    Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM
    PACAF
    F-16
    REFORPAC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download