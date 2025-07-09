Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon parks on the flightline during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC 2025, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|07.12.2025
|07.13.2025 19:36
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
