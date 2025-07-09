Eglin test squadron touches down during Exercise REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 40th Flight Test Squadron emblem is displayed on an F-16C Fighting Falcon from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)