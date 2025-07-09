Date Taken: 06.22.2025 Date Posted: 07.13.2025 13:11 Photo ID: 9177487 VIRIN: 250622-O-SZ823-1510 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.82 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS PLACE, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri [Image 12 of 12], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.