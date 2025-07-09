Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tornado Destroys Church in North St. Louis [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tornado Destroys Church in North St. Louis

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 - A mile-wide tornado tore through the northern part of St. Louis in May, destroying Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis. A woman was killed when the steeple of a Christian church collapsed on her. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9177482
    VIRIN: 250620-O-SZ823-2365
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado Destroys Church in North St. Louis [Image 12 of 12], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tornado Destroys Church in North St. Louis
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri
    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Tornado
    DR-4877-MO
    Missouri
    St. Louis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download