    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri [Image 2 of 12]

    Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Louis, MO, July 9, 2025 - Almost 2 months ago, an EF3 tornado tore through the Northside of the city causing 5 fatalities and injuring 38 people. Some people refuses to leave their homes and pitch tents to live in amongst the ruins.. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9177483
    VIRIN: 250709-O-SZ823-2286
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
