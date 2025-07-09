Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

St. Louis, MO, July 9, 2025 - Almost 2 months ago, an EF3 tornado tore through the Northside of the city causing 5 fatalities and injuring 38 people. Some people refuses to leave their homes and pitch tents to live in amongst the ruins.. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)