St. Louis, MO, July 10, 2025 - Almost 2 months ago, an EF3 tornado tore through the Northside of the city causing 5 fatalities and injuring 38 people. Clean up is slow. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)
This work, Tornado Damage in North St. Louis, Missouri [Image 12 of 12], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.