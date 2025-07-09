Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250711-N-ZW825-1457 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, cuts a cake prepared by Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melenie Martinez-Flores aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) celebrating his birthday following the Trilateral Terms of Reference Agreement signing, July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

