USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event

250711-N-ZW825-1371 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Allyson Gonzales cuts a cake aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) celebrating the Trilateral Terms of Reference Agreement signing, July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)