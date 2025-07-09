USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Capt. John P. Baggett, commanding officer of Amphibious Squadron Eleven (PHIBRON 11), far right, Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), middle left, Capt. Timothy Carter, commanding officer of USS San Diego (LPD 22), middle right, and Cmdr. Mark Stines, commanding officer of USS Rushmore (LSD 47), far left, pose for a photo during a Big Top event celebrating the Trilateral Terms of Reference Agreement signing aboard America, July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)