    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Big Top Event

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) pose for a photo during a Big Top event celebrating the Trilateral Terms of Reference Agreement signing aboard America, July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 01:06
    Photo ID: 9177234
    VIRIN: 250711-N-PV363-2100
    Resolution: 4557x3246
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Royal Australian Navy
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA6)
    U.S. Navy
    Japan Maitime Self-Defense Force

