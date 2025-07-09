Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Thai Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Thailand 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. and Thai Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Thailand 2025

    THAILAND

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Joanie Dyer, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, plays the Tambourine during a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 concert at the Central Marina Outlet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 11, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Bilateral Exercise
    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet

