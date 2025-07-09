U.S. Navy Sailors with the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform during a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 concert at the Central Marina Outlet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 11, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 00:10
|Photo ID:
|9177217
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-FO238-1633
|Resolution:
|8156x4588
|Size:
|19.38 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Thai Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Thailand 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.