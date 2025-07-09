U.S. and Thai Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Thailand 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Joanie Dyer, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, plays the Tambourine during a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 concert at the Central Marina Outlet in Pattaya, Thailand, July 11, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)