CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Samuel Johnston, assigned to USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), demonstrates relocating a simulated casualty after field care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) class during the Medical Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 subject matter expert exchange at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)