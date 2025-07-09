Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise [Image 3 of 4]

    CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise

    THAILAND

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Samuel Johnston, assigned to USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), demonstrates relocating a simulated casualty after field care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) class during the Medical Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 subject matter expert exchange at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 23:19
    Photo ID: 9177201
    VIRIN: 250710-F-BT860-1196
    Resolution: 4486x2984
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARAT 2025, TCCC, U.S. 7th Fleet, Bilateral Exercise, Partnership, SME exchange,

