CARAT 2025: US and Thai Medical Personnel Share Expertise

U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy personnel pose for a photo during an opening ceremony for a Medical Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 subject matter expert exchange at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)